On Saturday, February 15, from 2 PM to 7 PM, the community is invited to participate in an inspirational gathering of artists, community activists, and dedicated neighbors of Black Rock. The event will celebrate all of the new advancements that have taken place in this historic neighborhood in recent years.
Come experience a FREE, family friendly, public art and community celebration event in the historic Black Rock neighborhood of Buffalo.
The Fall in Love with Black Rock event will feature:
- The first view of a collaboratively designed temporary art piece designed and created by community members across the City of Buffalo and WNY, created and curated by Daemen College visual art students
- Creating your own art, letters, and valentines with the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY
- Artist talks from “We Are” mural artist Chris Piontkowski and interactive sculpture artist Justin Dahl. Chris will be available to talk about the mural from 2-5PM and Justin will be there to talk about the People of Black Rock interactive sculpture from 5-7PM.
- Shop specials from Niagara Street businesses and window displays up and down the block
Valentine’s Day weekend is the perfect time to “Fall in Love with Black Rock”!
Fall in Love with Black Rock
Saturday, February 15, 2019
2 PM to 7 PM
Market Square Park | 1875 Niagara Street between Hamilton and Amherst Streets | Black Rock neighborhood | Buffalo, NY
Sponsored by Unite by Night, Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY, and BRRAlliance