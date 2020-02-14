Eight-Story Element Hotel Proposed for Med Campus

Ellicott Development has shifted plans for a new hotel on the northern edge of the Medical Campus. The developer is proposing a 103-room Element hotel on a vacant site at the corner of St. Paul and Ellicott streets, southeast of its recently-completed office building at 1091 Main Street.
The proposed eight-story structure would include approximately 14,000 sq.ft. of ground floor retail space and a 103-room extended stay hotel on the upper floors. The building will include five levels of structured parking for approximately 560 vehicles. Kideney Architects is designing the project.
The project requires three variances:
• Zoning Ordinance 3.2.5.D.C: Corner side yard (min/max) setback. The ordinance allows for a O’ corner yard setback. We are proposing a corner yard setback between O’ and 25.45′.
• Zoning Ordinance 3.2.5.D.D: Corner side yard build-to percentage. The ordinance allows for a minimum 85% build-to percentage. A 0% build-to percentage is proposed.
• Zoning Ordinance 3.2.5.E.A: Max building height in a N-lC zoning district. The ordinance allows for a maximum height of 1.25 times the widest adjacent thoroughfare. Ellicott Street is the widest adjacent thoroughfare at 66′, which would call for a max building height of 82′ 6″. A building height of 99′ 4″ is proposed.
Last year, Ellicott Development obtained approvals for a nine-story structure with 12,000 sq.ft. of retail space and six levels of parking for 430 vehicles topped by a 104-room hotel for a site closer to Best Street.
The Zoning Board of Appeals will review the project at its meeting next Wednesday.