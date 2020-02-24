Eco-Solutions: Refillable Water Bottle Service @ Feel Rite

Now that we’ve figured out how to battle the plastic bag scourge, it’s time to talk about single-use water bottles. Obviously, until bans are initiated, we must all do our part to figure out best-practice ways to avoid them. That means that it’s important to transport our water in better, eco-minded ways.

To that end, my wife has discovered a simple solution that she is now relying upon. Feel Rite Fresh Markets has a refillable bottle service that is out of this world. After purchasing the one gallon water bottle for $9, each refill is 99 cents (a real bargain). Unlike the much larger 5-gallon water cooler services that have been around years (home and office delivery), this handy BPA-free bottle is very convenient and can be easily carried from place to place. Similar to craft beer growlers, which people have come to love, this glasslike water bottle with twist-top cap should be considered as a replacement for single use water bottles.

If you don’t think this is important, then consider this:

Americans purchase 50 billion water bottles per year

1 million plastic bottles are purchased every minute

Those two sobering statistics were reported a couple of years ago, which means that these numbers are now higher. TheWorldCounts.com has a lot more information on the single-use water bottle problem that is out of control.

There are a plenty of other ways to avoid purchasing single-use water bottles – the Feel Rite solution is not the only one out there. At the same time, this is a great one. The self-serve dispensers are filled with reverse osmosis purified water, and there is an option to fortify the water with minerals (for free) – another reason that my wife loves this stuff.

Whether it’s for the taste, the planet, or to avoid the possibilities of lead and chlorine in the city’s waterlines, there are lots of reasons to figure out the best solutions that accommodate your hydration requirements. Ultimately, ditching single-use plastic bottles is the biggest concern, now that we’re addressing the single-use plastic bag dilemma.

Feel Rite Fresh Markets are found in: