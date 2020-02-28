Early Design Shown for Theater Place Addition

Frank Chinnici’s Legacy Development has set its sights on downtown Buffalo. Legacy owns 810 Main Street and recently obtained approvals for seven new townhouses on St. Louis Place. The company purchased Theater District anchor Theater Place one year ago for $3.25 million. Chinnici is also working on a deal to acquire Bruce Adler’s eight properties along Ellicott and Oak streets, including the now vacant parcel at 435 Ellicott where a building was recently demolished. He’s also said to be looking at other opportunities along the Ellicott Street corridor.
At Theater Place, work has started on renovations to the complex’s third, fourth and fifth floors. Twenty-one one-bedroom apartments are being created. There may be more coming. On Legacy’s ‘Under Development’ web page, they’re showing a preliminary plan for a six-story building that would be built on the Theater Place parking lot along Pearl Street. No details are given but the design by Kideney Architects shows a connection to Shea’s planned elevator and stair tower that is proposed on the south side of the theater.
The Theater Place complex was redeveloped by a partnership between the City and Theater Place Associates, a group of 21 investors that included Alan Dewart, Irv Weinstein, and Irving Korn, with a heavy subsidy dose of UDAG funding. It consists of two buildings. The Otto-Kent Building, a five-story structure adjacent to Shea’s opened in 1896. In 1923, a covered area in the rear was added. It was built as the Main Central Market and later used as a dance hall and bowling alley. The two-story portion, the circa-1902 Root Building, was designed by E.B. Green. Hamilton
