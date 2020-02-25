Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Done Deal: Cleveland Avenue Home Sells for $1 mil +

0 Comments

Make room Nottingham, Bryant, Bidwell, Chapin, Delaware, and Middlesex, Cleveland Avenue has a $1 million plus property.   Cleveland Avenue Development Inc. paid $1.04 million for the residence at 92 Cleveland Avenue yesterday. Barbara Morgan and Charles Zukoski were the sellers.

The cira-1925, five-bedroom house has 6,730 sq.ft. of living space and had been listed at $1.1 million. From the listing:

Elegant stone mansion in the heart of the Delaware District and steps to Elmwood Ave. on one of the city’s most sought after streets. This residence has a large gourmet fully-applianced kitchen with white cabinetry, an island and is open to the family room. Also includes a library, step down LR with lovely light, beautiful DR and many fireplaces (NRTC). Five bedrooms, three full baths, second floor laundry. Master includes dressing room updated bath w/ heated fl. 3rd floor boasts three rooms and an updated full bath and loads of storage. Gorgeous private yard w/ flag stone terrace, electric gate, fully fenced. Two-car stone garage with unfinished room for expansion. Some updates include new Marvin windows, A/C, refinished HWF, some updated baths, too many to list.

Cleveland Avenue Development Inc. is be tied to Rich Products’ Executive Vice Chairman Bill Gisel according to NYS Department of State records.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments