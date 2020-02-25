Done Deal: Cleveland Avenue Home Sells for $1 mil +

Make room Nottingham, Bryant, Bidwell, Chapin, Delaware, and Middlesex, Cleveland Avenue has a $1 million plus property. Cleveland Avenue Development Inc. paid $1.04 million for the residence at 92 Cleveland Avenue yesterday. Barbara Morgan and Charles Zukoski were the sellers.
The cira-1925, five-bedroom house has 6,730 sq.ft. of living space and had been listed at $1.1 million. From the listing:
Elegant stone mansion in the heart of the Delaware District and steps to Elmwood Ave. on one of the city’s most sought after streets. This residence has a large gourmet fully-applianced kitchen with white cabinetry, an island and is open to the family room. Also includes a library, step down LR with lovely light, beautiful DR and many fireplaces (NRTC). Five bedrooms, three full baths, second floor laundry. Master includes dressing room updated bath w/ heated fl. 3rd floor boasts three rooms and an updated full bath and loads of storage. Gorgeous private yard w/ flag stone terrace, electric gate, fully fenced. Two-car stone garage with unfinished room for expansion. Some updates include new Marvin windows, A/C, refinished HWF, some updated baths, too many to list.
Cleveland Avenue Development Inc. is be tied to Rich Products’ Executive Vice Chairman Bill Gisel according to NYS Department of State records.