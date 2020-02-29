Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Do you really think you know the history of the Buffalo chicken wing?

For the most part, Buffalonians will tell you the the Anchor Bar restaurant was the place where chicken wings were born. But there are numerous other tales that lead to other people and places that might have had a hand in the creation of the Buffalo wing, as we know it today?

When is the earliest chicken wing on record? Who else is battling it out for founder status? How do we finally get down to the bottom of all of this?

If you’re thinking that this is a dilemma that might never be solved, you haven’t met Marc “Tour Guide Marc” Moscato from Buffalo Bike Tours. Moscato has set out to settle the score – to track down the history of the wing, and those who claim naming rights, original recipes, and the glory that comes along with being the official founder. And by the way, did you know that the chicken wing madness inspired a pretty awesome song back in the day?

Despite the ambiguity that surrounds the inventor of the wing, one thing is for sure – Buffalo is absolutely the hometown of the wing… and that’s why they are called Buffalo wings, baby!

If you’re interested in taking a tour of the land of wings with Tour Guide Marc, click here.

Also, click here to see some of the other tours that are available.

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

