Delaware Site- Who Owns It?

The recommended location for a new convention center includes 4.2 acres bounded by Delaware Avenue, W. Huron Street, Franklin Street, and W. Mohawk Street.  It includes seventeen parcels, nine buildings and nine owners.

Of the $444.6 million cost estimate for a new facility on the site, acquisition costs are anticipated to be $22.8 million.  The conceptual plan also calls for saving facades of buildings on the site, namely a group of properties Ellicott Development owns including the Crosby Building and two of the smaller buildings north of it that contain residential and retail space (images below).

The budget also includes an “historic building relocation allowance” of $2 million, namely for the preservation of the Hotchkiss-Lothrop house located at 153 Delaware.  The early plan is to move it to the site of the current convention center along a re-opened Genesee Street.

 

