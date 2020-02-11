Construction Watch: Seneca Street Buildings in Larkin

The first floors are framed at three buildings being constructed in the Larkin District.
Mill Race Commons is Larkin Development’s largest ground-up development in the district thus far. The five-story building will include 70 apartments and 14,500 square feet of retail space. It is taking shape at the southeast corner of Seneca and Hydraulic streets.
Schneider Architectural Services designed the building.
Two smaller buildings are also underway at 864-872 Seneca Street. 872 Seneca will include 8,000 sq.ft. of space anchored by Paula’s Donuts and apartments on the second floor. 864 Seneca will have first floor retail and apartments above it.
