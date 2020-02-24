Construction Watch: Elmwood Crossing

Steelwork is up to the second level at the northeast corner of Elmwood and Bryant Street. Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate are constructing the five-story structure, the first new building within the Elmwood Crossing project.
The building will include ground floor retail space, office space on the second floor, and 23 apartments on the upper levels. Five Star Bank recently received regulatory approval to open a branch on the first floor.
There will be approximately 47 parking spaces available in a surface parking lot directly to the east of the site. Work is expected to be completed early next year.