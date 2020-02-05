Construction Watch: Eleven Eleven Elmwood

Eleven Eleven Elmwood is taking shape. The southern residential wing of the mixed-use complex is getting bricked while framing has started for the northern portion that includes residential and retail space. Chason Affinity Companies is developing the four-story building that will include 41 condominiums and 7,500 sq.ft. of retail space at the corner of Elmwood and Forest.
The building, designed by Carmina Wood Morris, will contain a mix of one and two-bedroom condominiums ranging in size from 1,087 to 2,273 sq.ft. Seven walk up townhomes, five fronting Elmwood and two along Forest, range in size from 2,022 sq.ft. to 2,206 sq.ft.
The facade of the building is highly articulated with colonnades, arches, bays, a transparent glass atrium, balconies, cornices, brackets, diverse window patterns and other architectural details constructed with quality materials such as brick and precast concrete.
The fourth floor, and portions of the third, will be recessed to reduce the visual impact of the building from ground level. There will be garage parking for 97 vehicles accessible from Forest Avenue. Each unit includes up to two parking spaces. Pricing has not been released.
Get Connected: Eleven Eleven Elmwood, 716.833.9999