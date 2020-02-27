Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: Buffalo Station

0 Comments

The new $27.7 million Exchange Street Train Station is looking a little violet these days. The former brick bunker of a station has been torn down and the new facility is being constructed in its place. A temporary structure is serving as a station until the new building opens in September.

The station is an important stop along the Niagara Branch of the Empire Corridor, linking Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Toronto. Approximately 38,000 passengers use the station annually.

Seating capacity at the facility will increase from 20 to 40 persons, while the image of a Buffalo will also be featured at the center of the station’s Terrazzo floor. The existing station’s low-level platform will be replaced by a new train-level platform for easier boarding.

A planned second phase of the project will expand the station further to accommodate intercity bus service and additional train routes, creating an intermodal transit center.

 

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments