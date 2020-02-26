Construction Watch: 471 Delaware

The southern bookend to Delaware Avenue’s Midway Block is getting some TLC. Scott’s Croce’s Leostrong LLC is renovating the historic building at 471 Delaware.
Croce purchased the building in 2016. It is the former home to Manny’s Restaurant and is across the street from Croce’s mixed-use development he constructed on the site of the Cloister Restaurant.
Office space is being created on the garden level and the first and second floors. Two residences will occupy the third floor. The work involves adding a new entrance on the south façade and improvements to the parking lot.
Croce also owns the brownstone next door at 475 Delaware.