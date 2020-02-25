Chudy Paper’s Green Room

As the pressure builds for businesses to demonstrate eco-friendly practices, Chudy Paper has set out to help them by creating a “Green Room”. This Green Room is essentially an eco-showroom that allows businesses to source green products, establish sustainability action plans, handle image management, and abide by new laws and regulations.

The Green Room provides for businesses to source information, get advice on effective training measures, and create transitional game plans that will be easier to follow and implement with best use policies. Chudy’s goal is to offer eco-advice, while demonstrating real world, practical solutions.

“Training and education are crucial in understanding how the green initiative will suit your business. With circumstances such as the Bag Ban, Chudy Paper is looking to lead the charge in sustainable solutions,” explained Frank Michalski, CEO Chudy Paper, founded in 1913. “Hopefully we are able to help people by getting them the best and most up to date information available. We’re here to make it easy to journey along this green adventure, by providing education, training, and products that will help businesses fulfill what they have set out to accomplish.”

This new showroom stocks examples of earth-friendly products for a wide range of eco applications, including foodservice disposables, janitorial, and industrial packaging. These products and services will ultimately benefit restaurants, healthcare, grocery stores/supermarkets, schools, etc., that are looking for ways to be better stewards of the planet and/or to comply with new laws and regulations. While the internet has become an excellent source for many green commodities (food service disposables, facility maintenance supplies, janitorial supplies, sustainable solutions, and industrial packaging), often times it is easier and more productive to view products firsthand while speaking with advocates and leaders of the green movement.

Organizations looking to go green, will be able to tour the Green Room starting in March. From there, operators can begin to move forward with customized effective training and sustainability plans. Going green doesn’t need to be hard, especially when there are nearby resources to help navigate the way.

Chudy Paper’s Green Room | 2615 Walden Avenue | Cheektowaga, New York 14225 | (716) 825-1935 | Website