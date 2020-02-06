CEPA Gallery presents Three Artist Talks

There are three upcoming dates set for artist talks, which are free and open to the public, with all ages welcome.
The first is on Saturday February 8 at 2:00pm, when Mark F. Williams (2019 Solo Exhibition Winner) will talk about his photography as it relates to life on the Tuscarora Reservation. Guests to the talk will gain keen insight into this relatively little known world – for those who are not Native American Indians. Through words and photos, Williams will open up about the experience. This event will be held at CEPA’s Flux Gallery on the first floor. Learn more.
Next up is an artist talk with artist Alexis Oltmer (lead image) on Saturday, February 15 at 2:00pm at CEPA’s Second Floor Passageway Gallery at The Market Arcade. Oltmer will be discussing her work titled For Future Generations: A Plastic Pollution Study of Lake Erie, which relates to her experience with clean-ups at Emerald Beach at Erie Basin Marina. The exhibit encompasses three years, and 40 beach cleanups. The result is the creation of pollution fossils made with art resin, which literally become windows into the world of waste in our waterways. Learn more.
And finally, there will be an artist talk with Sherry Arndt at Big Orbit Project Space on Saturday, February 22 at 3:00pm. Big Orbit (Gallery) is back in business at 30D Essex Street, behind Essex Street Pub. This gallery is a wonderful West Side asset that allows for a tremendous viewing experience in a venue that is relatively obscure to the general public. Arndt’s exhibit encompasses life itself, in ways that we can emotionally relate to. Her exhibited work – Deconstruct – is emblematic of life’s wear and tear, and how we cope with it, and build upon it. Her works are both otherworldly and cosmic, yet familiar in a natural sense, representing a depth of life that we all experience, yet might not be emotionally familiar with. Learn more.