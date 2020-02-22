Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffcast: Queenseyes interviews developer Paul Ciminelli

0 Comments

After getting hounded repeatedly by developer Paul Ciminelli (Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation) to sit down at our offices to conduct a podcast, I finally acquiesced and invited him over to chat.

During the interview, we discussed numerous pertinent issues facing Buffalo’ s development scene, including preservation, the mega-region, parking lots, walkability, weather, and condos. Paul was nice enough to give me some insight into his thought processes when it comes to rebuilding Buffalo. This is what he had to say:

  • 00:34 Biggest development success story
  • 01:53 A development that got away
  • 02:32 Paul’s takeaway from traveling
  • 03:40 Preservation
  • 5:10 Parking lots
  • 6:56 Seneca One
  • 9:10 Development opportunities
  • 9:55 Condos?
  • 11:28 Weather
  • 12:31 Mega-region
  • 14:42 Bike-ped
  • 16:30 Zinger question

Sound engineer: Devin Chavanne

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments