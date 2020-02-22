Buffcast: Queenseyes interviews developer Paul Ciminelli

After getting hounded repeatedly by developer Paul Ciminelli (Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation) to sit down at our offices to conduct a podcast, I finally acquiesced and invited him over to chat.
During the interview, we discussed numerous pertinent issues facing Buffalo’ s development scene, including preservation, the mega-region, parking lots, walkability, weather, and condos. Paul was nice enough to give me some insight into his thought processes when it comes to rebuilding Buffalo. This is what he had to say:
- 00:34 Biggest development success story
- 01:53 A development that got away
- 02:32 Paul’s takeaway from traveling
- 03:40 Preservation
- 5:10 Parking lots
- 6:56 Seneca One
- 9:10 Development opportunities
- 9:55 Condos?
- 11:28 Weather
- 12:31 Mega-region
- 14:42 Bike-ped
- 16:30 Zinger question
Sound engineer: Devin Chavanne