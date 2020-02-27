As Buffalo’s waterfront parks continue to see sweeping improvements, there is still a consortium of people who are calling for the Outer Harbor to be addressed in ways that would showcase “its natural beauty, ecological importance, and recreational opportunities.”
Groups 21st Century Park on the Outer Harbor, Partnership for the Public Good (PPG), and Our Outer Harbor are now calling for this significant waterfront parcel to be “permanently protected, naturally restored, and publicly accessible.” To that end, they are likening the future of the Outer Harbor to that of an Olmstedian state park.
On Wednesday, March 11, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, Sam Magavern (PPG) will be outlining a comprehensive report that he has authored, while sharing his findings. A public discussion will ensure.
This free event is open to the public. Anyone interested in the future of the Outer Harbor is invited to attend.
Buffalo’s Outer Harbor: The Right Place for a World-Class Park
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
WNED PBS | 140 Lower Terrace Street | Buffalo, New York 14202
See Facebook event for further details.