Buffalo Ranks #2 for Millennial Homebuyers

Buffalo recently received high ranks on Sundae’s list of millennials’ ideal urban municipalities, according to an article in the NY Post. The stats were compiled by real estate website Sundae. Buffalo ranked second to Minneapolis for attracting millennial homebuyers, mainly due to the city’s low median home sales price of $150,000. Young professionals are being priced out of larger, more expensive markets, and cities such as Buffalo are prime to attract them. 

Yes, it’s a six-and-a-half-hour drive from Manhattan, but the city famed for its spicy chicken wings is a popular choice for younger folk largely because of its low median home sales price of just $150,000 in 2019. The per capita personal income is $50,414. Other incentives for the millennial buyer — whose average age in Buffalo is 31.1 years old — include jobs in financial services, education and health care, where the redeveloped waterfront offers bars, restaurants, water activities and green space.

– NY Post

San Jose, California ranked third in Sundae’s list of millennial-favored cities.

Lead image: Photo by Priscilla Du Preez

