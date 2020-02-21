Buffalo City Living “Loft Tour” Returns for Ninth Year

It was just about a decade ago that Buffalonians became enchanted with the notion of downtown living. That’s because developers were finally in full swing with their projects. Suddenly, people were clamoring to learn more about apartment rentals in some of the city’s most historic buildings. One of the first tour groups to capitalize on this new trend was Buffalo LIVING Tour – a tour company that focused on urban dwelling opportunities.
For the ninth year, Buffalo LIVING Tour will be hosting its tour showcase of quintessential loft-style living properties.
“Many rehabbed industrial and office buildings are coming online this summer, so these cool lofts and condos will make for a memorable tour on Saturday, May 23,” remarked Paul D. Maurer, Buffalo LIVING Tour chairman.
What is most unusual about this highly anticipated tour is that it is free to the public. The tour is also self-guided. During the designated tour date, free shuttles will transport tourists to and from a “to be announced” headquarters location. Other tourists can bike or walk around the city in search of the designated loft locations.
Currently, Maurer is looking for building owners that would like to showcase their “unique living spaces”, to be considered for the Buffalo LIVING Tour. Any developer or building owner that feels as if he or she has something special to show off to the public can contact Maurer by phone him at (716) 553-4061 or email him at Paul@PDMMarketingMedia.com.
Lead image: Mattress Factory Lofts from the 2018 Buffalo Living Tour