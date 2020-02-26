Beau Fleuve Music & Arts launches 2020 “ARTS x BEATS” series at new Duende Art Gallery Space

Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Festival is a monthly art and music series that is held every first Friday of the month at Duende at Silo City.
“We’re excited to kick off our Arts x Beats Series again along with launching this creative art space for artist here in WNY,” said festival organizer Lindsey Taylor. “We are now able to give artists a space to exhibit their work and for visiting guests to get a taste of what we offer at our annual festival in the summer.”
The new gallery space at Duende, hosted by Beau Fleuve, is an exciting opportunity for artists to show their works, leading up to the annual summer festival. While Duende has become known for its incredible live music offerings, the art element is new to the game. That said, the art scene is not new to Silo City – for years there have been a multitude of performances and art mediums passing through this historic and eclectic industrial site.
Now, Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Festival is hosting its “Arts x Beats” monthly concert and art series. The monthly series is panning out with the following:
- March – Woman’s Worth
- April – Focus (Photography & Visual Art)
- May -Noche Carbena (Latin & Caribbean Night)
- June- Juneteenth (African American Art)
- July – America’s Story
- August- Julia Bottoms (Solo Show)
Beau Fleuve Music & Arts | “ARTS x BEATS” March Art Show
ARTS x BEATS : Woman’s Worth. featuring exhibiting art installations by:
- Aitina Fareed-Cooke
- Jillian Taylor
- Amina ‘TheEmpress’ Boyd
- Naija Boles
- Joy Murphy
Friday, March 6, 2020
7 PM – 9 PM
Free
Duende at Silo City | 85 Silo City Row | Buffalo, New York 14203
