The Terrace at Delaware Park is offering its next wave of craft cocktail classes. These events are perfect for newbies that want to learn to mix craft cocktails for their own enjoyment at home. The two and a half hour sessions are also great for those that want to brush up on their bar skills. Bar Stool Academy is also a social outing, where guests get to learn some tricks of the trade from the pros.
Bar Stool Academy classes are being held every Saturday in February, from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM. Participating in a session is as easy as shake, sip, snack & repeat! Here are the details:
- Mixologist: Kristy Vaughn
- Liquor Representative: Katherine Little
- 12 people per session
- Classes are $25 each
- Stay After for dinner at The Terrace and receive 10% discount off your entire bill.
- February 8th & 15th (Sparkling wine and champagne cocktails)
- February 22nd and 29th (Whisky Drinks)
- Snacks are included
Bar Stool Academy @ The Terrace at Delaware Park
Saturdays in February | 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
Visit Eventbrite for further details and to purchase tickets
See Facebook event for details
The Terrace at Delaware Park | 199 Lincoln Parkway | Buffalo, NY 14222