Another Go-Around for 106 Michigan Avenue?

When we think about the future of Buffalo, we think about areas like The Cobblestone District. When I was younger, there was no such place as The Cobblestone District. Yet lo and behold, this area has seen some wonderful success stories, and continues to offer up some real estate nuggets for those looking to invest.
Eventually, The Cobblestone District will be home to The Riverline (coming soon) and, hopefully, another exciting project at The DL&W Terminal. That means that it would behoove investors to scope out potential development projects, if they can manage to purchase the right properties.
We featured this listing a couple of years ago – 106 Michigan Avenue – but maybe the time was not quite right. Since then, we have seen a number of developments pop up around this location, including the expansion of the ever-growing RiverWorks project, the Cooperage restoration, the construction of the Children’s Museum, and there’s more on the way. This 9,600 SF building sits along highly visible Michigan Avenue, directly across from The Seneca Casino. It’s primetime for a development, if only it can catch the interest of a developer with some foresight and inventiveness. Plus, there are now some new developers on the scene that should be able to capitalize on this ideal spot.
From Hunt Commercial:
Versatile Downtown Buffalo single story warehouse / manufacturing with parking. Strategically located near The Central Business District and Canalside. 8600 sf industrial and 1000 sf office. Suitable for light manufacturing, storage, offices or retail. Directly across from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino and within walking distance of Key Bank Center. 25 car fenced parking lot. 10 ft and 13 ft overhead doors 10 ft-14 ft ceilings. Located in Opportunity Zone. Easy access to I-190.
Sale Price: $795,000
