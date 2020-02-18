Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Allendale Theatre Façade Restoration Planned

0 Comments

The Allendale Theatre will be getting a face lift. Exterior façade work is planned for the circa-1913 neoclassical building that is an Allentown anchor. It is the most extensive work done since the building was restored in the late 1990’s.

Flynn Battaglia Architects is working on the project plans that includes:

  • Cleaning and repointing of brick, stone and terra cotta
  • Replacement of two exterior sconces
  • Restoration of entry doors
  • Installation of three terra cotta pieces
  • Replace exit gate with new metal gates and hardware
  • Replace protective glazing at transoms

The Allendale fell on hard times and was boarded up in 1976 and was nearly demolished. The Allentown Association saved the property from demolition by buying the structure at auction in 1982. Working with the Theater of Youth on a reuse plan, the City took title to the property. Years of public and private fundraising led to the building’s reopening in 1999.

 

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments