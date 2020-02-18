Allendale Theatre Façade Restoration Planned

The Allendale Theatre will be getting a face lift. Exterior façade work is planned for the circa-1913 neoclassical building that is an Allentown anchor. It is the most extensive work done since the building was restored in the late 1990’s.
Flynn Battaglia Architects is working on the project plans that includes:
- Cleaning and repointing of brick, stone and terra cotta
- Replacement of two exterior sconces
- Restoration of entry doors
- Installation of three terra cotta pieces
- Replace exit gate with new metal gates and hardware
- Replace protective glazing at transoms
The Allendale fell on hard times and was boarded up in 1976 and was nearly demolished. The Allentown Association saved the property from demolition by buying the structure at auction in 1982. Working with the Theater of Youth on a reuse plan, the City took title to the property. Years of public and private fundraising led to the building’s reopening in 1999.