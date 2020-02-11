ABV serves up a Plant-Based Straw that’s The Real Deal!

After searching for an eco straw that suits just about everyone’s taste, the hunt is finally over.

Let me preface this by saying that I have been testing out a lot of eco straws, many of which I like for different reasons (even though I don’t consider myself a straw person). At the same time, there are a lot of people out there who don’t want to see any substitutes, unless they look, feel, and perform exact same way as the petroleum based straws that we have all become accustomed to. Complaints that I have heard range from straws not wide enough to they get squishy. But now there is a straw that no one can complain about. I came across it at Allen Burger Venture (ABV), when bartender Nick Gonzales put one in my bloody mary and said, “Don’t worry about it – it’s compostable.”

The straw in my drink looked and felt exactly like a regular petroleum-based straw. I was so intrigued that I asked to see one of the straws in a paper wrapper, and sure enough, the text on it read, “Made from plants. Not petroleum. Certified compostable. Worldcentric.com.” Then I started to sip my drink. By the end, the straw was no different than when I started. It was hard to believe that this was not a petroleum straw.

I am so excited that companies like World Centric have finally achieved what many thought was impossible. While I am happy to see that we have come so far, it’s also a shame that we didn’t start going down these types of green roads years ago. It took dying oceans and an overall plastic crisis to begin to switch gears. But better late than never, right?

If you are an owner of a local restaurant, and have been looking for the perfect eco straw substitute, it has finally arrived. Take a look at the company’s catalog, where you will also learn that that World Centric donates 25% of its net profit sales to social and environmental organizations worldwide – something that we can all get behind. Aside from eco straws, you can also find NoTree™ paper cups (hot and cold) with compostable plant-based lids, plant fiber bowls, lids, take-out containers, etc. The time is now to go green, if you have not already. If you don’t do it for yourself, do it for your customers, your kids, and for future generations.