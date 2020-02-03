Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

A Quilt Block in a Night – Ohio Star Block

The art of quilting has become a very popular pastime… again. Quilting is all the rage, especially for those who enjoy working on quilting projects together. For those who are interested in aspects of quilting that include history, lessons, machines, and materials.

One of the best sources for quilters is the TextileLab at The Foundry. Members of the TextileLab have access to all sorts of quilting classes, equipment, materials, and knowledge. 

The Ohio Star -his versatile and classic block is used by both modern and traditional quilters.

On Thursday, February 27, the quilting community is invited to attend a “Quilt Block In A Night” at The Foundry from 6 PM to 9 PM. This particular event includes a class on how to make an Ohio Star Block, plus an extended TextileLab membership. The Ohio Star class – one of the most iconic quilt blocks – will be taught by taught by Whitney Crispell of Local Color Quilts.

Your finished Ohio Star will make a great pillow cover, or an exciting start to a full quilt.

Here’s the info:

Participants in this course must know how to use a sewing machine, and be familiar with basic quilting skills such as rotary cutting and creating a ¼” seam allowance. Participants will have access to the Foundry’s large collection of fabric, and will take home whatever they make in class. Class includes a free two month membership.

Skills you’ll learn:

Creating half-square triangles, quarter square triangles, and nesting seams. Learn more about the history of quilting.

Materials supplied by The Foundry:

  • Selection of cotton fabrics
  • Selection of thread

Class Cost: $30 (materials fee included)

Class Size: Min 4/ Max 8 | Ages: 16+ with parent permission

Class Length: 1 sessions, PLUS membership access to the TextileLab during open hours through March.
(see: thefoundrybuffalo.org/textile_lab for more information) or contact education@thefoundrybuffalo.org

The Foundry | 298 Northampton Street | Buffalo, New York 14208

Lead image: Photo by Dinh Pham

