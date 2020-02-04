The art of collecting art is not for the select few. Art appreciators are everywhere. But there is a misperception that original art is too expensive and exclusively for those who are “in the know”. For anyone who has ever wanted to decorate their walls with fantastic, and affordable, artwork from regional artists, it’s time to attend the annual A Mid Winter’s Draw 2020: Drawing Rally & Silent Auction.
The way this works is pretty simple. 36 artists are tasked with drawing live in two 45 minute sessions. The end results go up for silent auction, with the bidding on each piece starting at $39. This is a chance to watch artists as they craft their creations – it’s a truly fascinating event for that reason alone. Here are some other items of interest pertaining to event:
- A Bill Maggio drawing set a drawing rally record in February 2018 by going for $750
- Works are won at all levels—from $39 to $50 to $150 and many points in between
- Over 200 artists have participated in the drawing rally since its inception
- One artist—Alicia Paolucci—remains as the lone participant to take part in each one
- Artist Fotini Galanes has participated in each one since the second rally
- Most artists arrive with a plan and have plotted their intentions beforehand, many timing themselves in their own practice rounds
- Hallwalls does not force a theme or subject matter on the artists, they are free to draw what they will
- It is the IDEAL situation for a budding collector or drawing enthusiast
- This event has been held for the 16th time since February 2012
- Styles and approaches are as diverse as the artists themselves, from pencil work, to ink, to watercolor, to mixed media
- For February 2020, 12 of the 36 artists are brand new to the event
Whether you attend for purely fun, or you plan on making some bids, the event is open to everyone. Some people come for the music, the vibe, and to support Hallwalls in the process.
Participating artists:
Jozef Bajus • Obsidian Bellis • Kristin Brandt • Tricia Butski • Caitlin Cass • Emily Churco• Justin Dahl • Kevin Delgado • Steven Duval • David Feaman • Patrick Foran • AJ Fries • Fotini Galanes • Joey Goergen • Maximilian Goldfarb • Bobby Griffiths • Pat Kewley • Iris Kirkwood • Andy Krzystek • Erin Long • Bill Maggio • Alicia Malik • Wendy Caldwell Maloney • Thomas Matyas • Ruby Merritt • MJ Myers • Tony Nash • Cindi O’Mara • Alicia Paolucci • Nancy J. Parisi • Reinhard Reitzenstein • Jennifer Ryan • Matt SaGurney • Chuck Tingley • John Van Houten • Edreys Wajed
Hallwalls presents its twice-yearly drawing rally event (the mid-winter edition)…
A Mid Winter’s Draw 2020: Drawing Rally & Silent Auction
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
7 PM – 10 PM
Starting at 7:15pm SHARP!
Your chance to Watch, Bid, & Buy!
Cash bar
Admission $5
Music from ABCDJ