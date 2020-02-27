BMC Speaker Series Presents: A Brief History of Watercraft Design

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Outdoors, it looks pretty bleak and snowy today, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t turn our thoughts to boating. That’s because one of this city’s most accomplished boat builders and nautical artists – Dr. John Montague – has set a date to discuss the art and science behind boat design.

Since the dawn of mankind, humans have been figuring out ways to stay afloat on the water, no matter the culture. Now, Montague will share his knowledge of boats pertaining to:

  • Evolution of methods of propulsion
  • Techniques of directional control (the rudder)
  • The effects of available materials
  • Construction techniques
  • Local geographical and maritime conditions
  • Cultural milieu

Montague will illustrate the evolutionary dynamics of successful boat building on Saturday, March 14 (10am) at the Buffalo Maritime Center (90 Arthur Street).

Come meet the man who has been a staunch advocate for Buffalo’s waterfront rejuvenation, and hear his thoughts on boat design. You will come away with a whole new understanding of “watercraftsmanship”.

A $5 suggested donation at the door is appreciated. Space is limited to 75 seats – click here to reserve your seat/s today.

