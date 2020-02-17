65 live/work creative studios, with exhibit space, workshops, and culinary space planned for ROC

Last week, a Public Information Session was held, to discuss the immediate future of the Richardson Olmsted Campus (ROC). This most recent event allowed Savarino Companies to remark on two of the historic building components – connected to the eastern wing of Hotel Henry, which will be converted into a bike/ped-friendly affordable live/work apartment community for local creative professionals. These 65 units, which could be available as soon as 2022, have yet to be named. Community members are invited to send in their suggestions, to name the project, by emailing info@richardson-olmsted.com.
“We’re very pleased and excited by the opportunity to take on this challenge to restore and transform a landmark property into an affordable live/work community unlike anything that currently exists in the City of Buffalo, said Savarino Companies Development Manager Courtney Cox. “Our plan to create a community rich with useful amenities – art studios, exhibit space, workshops, culinary space, and more – for the people that enhance the cultural offerings in our city will be a dynamic addition to the Richardson Olmsted Campus.”
The RCC is the steward of the 13 total buildings and 42 acres of surrounding grounds that comprise the Richardson Olmsted Campus.
“We are excited to partner with Savarino Companies on this project as not only will it provide unique opportunities for local creatives to have a 24/7 space where they can live and work amongst each other to foster creativity and collaboration, but, importantly, we are able to save another original patient wing building and dining hall dating from the 1920s on the Campus,” said Richardson Center Corporation (RCC) President Mark Mortenson.
The project will be pedestrian and bike friendly, with a parking space being converted into a dedicated Reddy Bike rack. That is the first strategic implementation of a plan to create more of a walkable/bikeable campus that is interlinked to other ped/bike-friendly features both on and off campus, including the Jesse Kregal Pathway, and the pedestrian bridge over Scajaquada Creek connecting SUNY Buffalo State with Wegmans on Amherst Street. To that end, RCC will be seeking funding from the Department of Transportation. The public is invited to offer feedback by emailing info@richardson-olmsted.com.
As for the other four vacant buildings on the Richardson Olmsted Campus (including two that are adjacent to Hotel Henry), the thought is to hold on to those for a hotel expansion. There is also a barn located on the northern part of the property near SUNY Buffalo State, as well as the former men’s kitchen, both of which are pending new uses, according to RCC.
For more information on upcoming meetings and development news, please visit www.richardson-olmsted.com.