On Saturday, March 14, Buffalo Arts Studio will host its inaugural Live on Five – an event (held 7–11pm) that will encompass 100,000 square feet of live music, live mural painting, live art-making demos, and more than 40 open artist studios. Held on the 5th floor of the Tri-Main Center, the fundraiser will showcase many of the unique creative attributes that can be found within the sprawling complex (see Facebook event).
“Buffalo Arts Studio is all about community, it’s always a great time when artists and creatives can come together to support an organization by sharing their talents,” said Shirley Verrico, curator of Buffalo Arts Studio. “It’s a great way to make new friends in support of Live on Five, which is a celebration of art, music, and creative culture, and is Buffalo Arts Studio’s only fundraiser of 2020.”
In advance of the big celebration, Buffalo Arts Studio has been soliciting 5″ x 5″ artworks from the local artist community, which will then be for sale at the event for $25 each. The goal is to amass 500 works by local and regional artists. The submission process is currently wrapping up, but artists are still able to submit their works by February 22, 2020. There is even a 5″ x 5″ Art Making Party being held at Buffalo Arts Studio (2495 Main St, Ste 500, Buffalo, New York 14214) this coming Saturday, February 22, from 1pm to 4pm (see Facebook event).
More information about Live on Five can be found here.