26 Shirts collaborates on New Design with Buffalo Techstars Director

I recently met up with Dan Gigante, Partner at 19 Ideas and Partner of 26 Shirts, and had a wonderful discussion that centered around conscious capitalism and the conscious consumerism movement in Buffalo.
Dan suggested I join the Buffalo Startup Community on Slack. Being a solopreneur, and not having much time to network, the timing seemed right to make Buffalo folks aware of the projects that I am working on, and also to take a closer look at the startup scene in the 716.
Dan also mentioned to me that his socially responsible business, 26 shirts, teamed up with Buffalo Techstars Director, Jack Greco, to benefit a local child in need and the Non-Profit that was fighting for his future.
26 shirts sells limited edition t-shirts every two weeks. After a shirt’s respective two-week run is over, the design is retired and never sold again. For every shirt sold, a donation is made to a specified family in need or charitable organization. To date, 26 Shirts has raised $714,000 for charities and families!
Landon Murray Hartz, son of Lauren Murray Hartz and Robert Hartz, was born with Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome in December 2017. Since his birth, there has been an outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and strangers looking for ways to help him navigate his life’s journey.
There is much that’s still unknown about this rare disease’s full effect on Landon. Money raised will help with the family’s purchase of various aids to help with cognitive and physical development. They are grateful for everyone’s consideration in giving back to Liv4TheCure and Landon.
Jack Greco (lead image) is donating an additional $8 per each shirt sold, and his colleague Clark Dever, Program Director at Techstars Buffalo, is contributing $2 per shirt for the first 200 sold.
I love the throwback look – the font reminds me of the movie Animal House. Remember the “College” T-shirt worn by John Belushi? It turns out that the simplistic design is a take on the T-shirt that Arnold Schwarzenegger wore in the film Pumping Iron.
Time is running out! These are only available until Tuesday at midnight. Please help this this local little boy, Landon, and this special Non For profit.
I love what Dan is doing with 26 Shirts. I equally love the vibrancy of the Buffalo Startup Community.
“Buffalo is Numero Uno” is available at 26shirts.com/buffalo-is-numero-uno until February 18th.