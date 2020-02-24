24 Hours in Buffalo: Get Out and Take a Tour

The 24 Hours in Buffalo Series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

24 Hours in Buffalo is a bi-weekly series we’ve launched to give our readers the rundown on places to explore and things to do in the coming weeks – whether you’re here for a quick visit and are hoping to squeeze in a mini adventure or two, or you’re a local looking for ideas on where to take your out-of-town guests, or you’re simply stumped on what to do with an upcoming free weekend.

Each article will be a little different, but look for features on a variety of urban adventures – from history tours, to arts exhibits, places to grab a bite, festivals, and more. We hope you discover something new to love about the Queen City!

Get Out and Take a Tour

No matter how long you’ve lived in Western New York, there are probably some places and buildings you’ve traveled past and wondered about, but never visited. While the warmer months are prime time for boat tours, pedal tours, and open air buses, there are still plenty of great tour opportunities happening during the winter months as well! Buffalo is home to several organizations that can take you inside our city’s unique spaces and share their histories with you.

Preservation Buffalo Niagara

Preservation Buffalo Niagara’ mission is to identify, protect and promote Western New York’s unique architecture and historic legacy. They offer tours of City Hall on weekdays at noon and of the Guaranty Building on Fridays and Saturdays. Beginning in March and continuing through November, they offer a “Queen City Downtown” tour that showcases some of Buffalo’s best architectural gems, including the Market Arcade, the Guaranty Building, Lafayette Square, the Liberty Bank Building, and the Ellicott Square Building. On February 19 at 5:30 p.m., they will offer a hardhat tour of 1275 Delaware, which showcases the adaptive reuse of a 1956 vintage, mixed-use medical office building that utilized Historic Tax Credits in its renovation. See their website for more information and calendar of events, here.

Explore Buffalo

Explore Buffalo is a non-profit that provides tours and events to help Buffalonians discover our local architecture, history and neighborhoods. They offer a huge variety of tours, from downtown walking tours, to food-focused tours, sacred spaces, inside building tours, art tours, and specialty tours of the waterfront, the grain elevators, and our neighborhoods.. They also offer the opportunity to take tours by bus, bike, kayak, or boat. If you can think of a place in Buffalo, they likely offer a tour of it. See their full list of tours and schedule on their website here.

Theodore Roosevelt Historic Site

Local Teddy Roosevelt enthusiasts simply must visit the Theodore Roosevelt Historic Site, where you can be transported back in time to Roosevelt’s era and learn all about his inauguration and impact here in the Queen City. Their tours immerse you in the experience of Roosevelt’s 1901 inauguration and the Pan-American Exposition with historically restored spaces and interactive exhibits. For more information on the site and their events, visit their website here.

Frank Lloyd Wright Sites

Architecture enthusiasts will love stepping inside these iconic spaces and learning more about Frank Lloyd Wright’s vision. You can check out the Martin House complex in Buffalo’s Parkside neighborhood on a one or two-hour guided tour, or a self-guided tour. You can also take advantage of a combined tour of the Martin House and the Graycliff Estate in Derby. For those who are interested in an all-day immersive experience, check out the “All Wright All Day” tour, which takes you to Forest Lawn’s Margaret L. Wendt Archive and Resource Center, the Martin House, the Filling Station, the Fontana Boathouse, the Graycliff Estate, and Forest Lawn’s Blue Sky Mausoleum. For more information on tour options and schedule, visit the Martin House website here.

BrewBus Buffalo

Take a tour of some of Buffalo’s downtown breweries and distilleries without having to worry about transportation or walking around in the elements! They offer regular public tours, or beer lovers can also book a private tour for their crew. For more information on tours and scheduling, visit their website.

FEATURED EVENTS: February 15 – 29

Saturday, February 15

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Various locations

This event will consist of a variety of indoor and outdoor events at locations along the Niagara, celebrating the 40 species of waterfowl that can be found on the Niagara River during the wintertime. There will be birding stations and guided walks at Tifft Nature Preserve, Black Rock Canal Park, Beaver Island State Park, Niagara Falls State Park, and Stella Niagara in Lewiston. Guests can also check out various exhibits, talks, and displays, indoor programs, and a keynote address at the NYPA Power Vista, “Niagara River Birds, Ramsar, and the Niagara River Globally Significant Bird Area.” More information and a full schedule of events are available here.

Wednesday, February 19

7:30-9:30 p.m.

Hotel Henry, corner of Rockwell Road & Richardson Road

Tickets: $15

JazzBuffalo will kick off its 2020 series at the historic Hotel Henry with local jazz artist, saxophonist, arranger and composer Kevin Hall, a native of Buffalo’s West Side. Hall will present his new music including the single “Summerset.” Hall’s work blends soul, R&B, jazz and contemporary jazz. More information is available here.

Saturday, February 22

12:00-3:00 p.m.

Knox Farm State Park, 437 Buffalo Road

Tickets: $25

There’s nothing like getting out to enjoy nature in the wintertime, and enjoying a cold beverage along the way. Check out this 2.5 mile ski, hike and bike tour through Knox Farm State Park, including five beer sampling stations. Bring your own skis, boots, bike or snowshoes and choose your own adventure. Enjoy a post-party at 42 North Brewing after the hike where your first beer is free. Tickets and more information are available here.

Saturday, February 22

3:00 p.m.

Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road

Tickets: $15

Celebrate our local musical talent at the Snow Jam Music Fest, featuring five local bands including Johnny Hart and the Mess, Mom Said No, Grosh, Kevin Sampson and the Night Shift, and Copper & Gin. The event will also have a red carpet photo booth, a raffle for two weekend passes to Cobblestone Live 2020, and local vendors. Additional information is available here.

Tuesday, February 25

8:00 p.m.

Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen Street

Tickets: $5

Celebrate Fat Tuesday at Nietzche’s 25th anniversary party, featuring local drag icon Chevon Davis, the Stripteasers, 12/8 Path Band, and Rust Belt Brigade. Must be age 21 or over. Additional information is available here.

