Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Yogacation @ 500 Pearl features yoga, swimming, bowling, and a Rooftop Pajama Pizza Party!

0 Comments

500 Pearl is the perfect getaway for anyone who wants to take a relaxing breather. The building complex offers up so many tantalizing amenities. That’s why it’s the perfect place for a new concept called Yogacation. Yogacation might be centered around the spiritual aspects of yoga, but there is so much more to this action packed exercise in fun.

First of all, Yogacation is actually a staycation, which means that participants will actually stay at the hotel. After checking in, guests will grab a drink at the W XYZ Bar or at Patrick’s Rooftop Bar. From there, yogi Cheryl Erbacher (HEAL  BFLO) will teach a class in the Fuhrmann Room. Then it’s off to take a swim at the pool party. After that, make a pit stop by the steam room, before freshening up and heading over to eat and drink at W XYZ or Fresh Catch. The fun continues, as everyone will get together for some bowling at the Spare Room (now open). And finally, everyone will gather at Patrick’s Rooftop Bar for a Pajama Pizza Party! From there, you can catch the elevator back to your room. It really doesn’t get any better than that.

Here’s the drill:

  • 3pm – Check-In
  • 3pm-4pm – Unpack / Unwind / Check Insta / Chill
  • 5pm – Grab a Drink or Two or Three… at W XYZ Bar or Patrick’s Rooftop Bar. *Pay on own
  • 6pm – Meet In The Fuhrmann Room For a Yoga Class Taught by Cheryl Erbacher.
  • 7pm – Take A swim! Pool Party / Steam Room
  • 7:30pm – Get some Food at W XYZ, or Fresh Catch. *Pay on own
  • 8pm-9pm – Bowling with BAE’s! Meet in the Spare Room for some fun bowling. *Pay on own
  • ​9pm-1am – Patrick’s Rooftop Bar Pajama Pizza Party! Live DJ
  • Take the elevator home

Yogacation @ 500 Pearl

Saturday, February 8, 2019

Check-in at 3pm

Hosted by 500 Pearl

Book your Yogacation

See Facebook event

Photos courtesy 500 Pearl

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments