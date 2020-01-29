Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Wrecker Watch: Swan Ramp Coming Down

Ellicott Development is demolishing the ‘Mobile Swan Garage’ at 40-48 Swan Street, across from Sahlen Field and between ECC’s City Campus and the Ellicott Square Building. Demolition of the circa-1924 building was approved by the Preservation Board in December.  The site is located within the Joseph Ellicott Historic Preservation District.

Demolition leaves three structures on the block: a firehouse, the Union Pub building on Swan Street that Ellicott Development bought last week, and the building housing Washington Square on Ellicott Street. The Swan Street gaps may not be empty for long. Ellicott Development is considering plans for a new parking ramp for the block that may include other uses.

