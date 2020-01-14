Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Women’s March 2020 – Buffalo/WNY

0 Comments

Women’s March 2020 – Buffalo/WNY, hosted by the WNY Peace Center, is scheduled to be held on Sunday January 19 at City Hall – Niagara Square.

In a world where women still don’t get a fair shake, it’s important to stand up together, in solidarity, to ensure that all women have a right to health, safety, economic prosperity, and freedom from violence.

The Women’s March of Buffalo/WNY seeks to increase equity and equality for women and all oppressed people by ensuring structural and systemic changes in our local government, local businesses, and organizations.

The event, sponsored by Women’s March International, is a show of strength, intended to remind people that there are still baseless inequalities for women of color, women with disabilities, and lgbt/queer and gender non-conforming people. 

Be sure to engage in this Weekend of Action!

Women’s March 2020 – Buffalo/WNY

Sunday January 19, 2020

65 Niagara Square, Buffalo, NY 14202

1:30pm – 3pm

#UNITE

#womenswave

#UnitetheStruggles

#WomenRiseUp

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments