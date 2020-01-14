Women’s March 2020 – Buffalo/WNY, hosted by the WNY Peace Center, is scheduled to be held on Sunday January 19 at City Hall – Niagara Square.
In a world where women still don’t get a fair shake, it’s important to stand up together, in solidarity, to ensure that all women have a right to health, safety, economic prosperity, and freedom from violence.
The Women’s March of Buffalo/WNY seeks to increase equity and equality for women and all oppressed people by ensuring structural and systemic changes in our local government, local businesses, and organizations.
The event, sponsored by Women’s March International, is a show of strength, intended to remind people that there are still baseless inequalities for women of color, women with disabilities, and lgbt/queer and gender non-conforming people.
Be sure to engage in this Weekend of Action!
Women’s March 2020 – Buffalo/WNY
Sunday January 19, 2020
65 Niagara Square, Buffalo, NY 14202
1:30pm – 3pm