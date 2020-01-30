Warning: School Zone Speed Cameras are Now in Full Effect

Plenty of Buffalo drivers are currently experiencing the direct impact of the city’s new School Zone Speed Cameras – a directive that became operational earlier this month.

A friend of mine received a warning letter in the mail a couple of days ago, notifying him that he did not slow down in front of Canisius High School on Delaware Avenue. He ended up driving back to the “scene of the crime” to take a look at the new signage, which he said he had not noticed previously.

The signage was there, although he thought that there should have been some sort of flashing light, to draw attention to the new signs, which consisted of a 15 MPH marker (reduced from 30mph) and a small black camera icon. He told me that he’s been driving by the school for years and it never occurred to him that a School Zone speed limit was in place until he opened the letter. He assumed that there was a Speed Zone on Cleveland Avenue (side street), but that Delaware Avenue was monitored by crossing guards when school is let out.

The warning letter stated that he had surpassed the 15MPH school zone limit by at least 11 MPH, but that there was a 30 day grace period where drivers would not be issued tickets.

After calling a number of neighbors, to warn them about the citation, my friend learned that 6 of the people that he reached out to also received warnings in the mail.

The City has stated that it will be setting upwards of 20 of these School Zone Speed Cameras around town, so keep a keen eye out because it looks as if the warning signage doesn’t do much to draw attention to the speed zones.

My friend considered himself lucky that he was issued the warning during the 30 day grace period, because otherwise he would have been slapped with 4 points on his record, with the possibility of his insurance rate going up.

Consider this post a friendly warning to keep your eyes peeled for these new School Zone Speed Cameras throughout the city. While these Speed Zones are important, this new system is also going to be a huge money grab by the City. I would suggest that the City add some sort of flashing light at these zones, to warn drivers that these new directives are in place during school days/hours.

I have a feeling that as some people become aware of these Speed Zones, and others don’t, this could possibly trigger accidents, with drivers slamming on the breaks once they realize the zone is in place and the cameras are rolling. One thing is for sure – this is certainly a new day when it comes to traffic violations.