Video Release: Bustling North Buffalo

I would have to say that the fastest growing commercial district in recent years is Hertel Avenue. And as we all know, the healthier and the more prosperous the commercial district, the stronger the surrounding neighborhood, in this case North Buffalo. Therefore, there is reason to celebrate. As a way to bring recognition to the achievements, both recent and over the decades, a video has been made that showcases the many aspects of North Buffalo that have contributed to the overall groundswell of achievement. The eight-minute video was screened earlier this morning at the historic North Park Theatre, located in the heart of North Buffalo.
“North Buffalo has always been a great place for families to call home. This video highlights the many reasons people from all over the world visit North Buffalo. In addition to the hundreds of local shops on bustling Hertel Avenue the area has world class architecture, art and cultural institutions, the zoo, an Olmsted designed park, and residents that love and support their community,” said Councilmember Joel Feroleto.
Hertel Business Association President Judy Porto-Fiorella said, “North Buffalo businesses continue to thrive and we want the entire City of Buffalo to know about what they have to offer. This short video was made to promote the area and give it the attention it deserves.”
“Being a part of the North Buffalo community since the 70’s, starting our family here, running a repair shop for 25 years on Hertel and now repurposing that shop into our restaurant, we couldn’t imagine creating The Garage in any other neighborhood. This is home to us. We are so proud to be a part of the growth, creativity & resilience of the businesses and residents of North Buffalo,” said Lisa Riniolo, owner of The Garage Café and Lounge.
Mary Roberts, Executive Director of the Darwin Martin House, said “The growing popularity and positive features of North Buffalo is portrayed so well in this video. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House is proud to be a member of the North Buffalo community.”