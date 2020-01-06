VIDEO: Last Year’s Reel

Monday, January 6

DSP Shows presents The Dead South with special guests Legendary Shack Shakers live at Asbury Hall

Tickets: $25 advance, $30 day of show General Admission Standing at Ticketfly.com, Babeville Box Office (M-F 11a-5p), Terrapin Station, and Rustbelt Books (The rust belt Bookstore).

7pm Doors, 8pm Show

The Dead South, a gold rush vibing four-piece acoustic set from Saskatchewan, infuse the genre’s traditional trappings with an air of frontier recklessness, whiskey breakfasts and grizzled tin-pan showmanship. Their sound, build on a taut configuration of cello, mandolin, banjo and guitar, speeds like a train past polite definitions of acoustic music into the grittier, rowdier spaces of the bluegrass world.

Currently one of the hottest tickets on both sides of the Atlantic, The Dead South have doubled their draw with each subsequent tour since 2018. 2019 will see the band make their debut at iconic venues and festivals in the USA and UK, Red Rocks and Glastonbury. The story behind their incredibly robust worldwide fanbase is both a modern music biz fairytale, a 130 million view video for a song released in 2014, and a timeless tale of a band that built their audience show by show, delivering a relentlessly great, high-energy frenzy that resulted in nearly 50,000 tickets sold in 2018. Through partnerships with ethical ticket resellers, The Dead South are helping fans fight back against shady secondary ticket markets, and have become, in their success, a model of fan-first artist citizenship.

The Dead South’s original and current lineup includes the gnarled baritone of Nate Hilts, Scott Pringle on mandolin, whistling cellist Danny Kenyon and virtuosic banjo player Colton Crawford. The four-piece, string-driven approach puts the interplay of unique and versatile voices front and centre, with Hilts, Pringle and Kenyon all sharing lead vocal duties.

Since their last release, 2016’s JUNO Award winning Illusion & Doubt, The Dead South have maintained a formidable touring pace while also finding time to pop up in fitting and meaningful ways, from a contribution to the star-studded bluegrass and Americana Roger Miller tribute album to sweet duets with fellow prairie boy Colter Wall.

The Dead South will release their third full-length record in Fall 2019 via Six Shooter Records.

Legendary Shack Shakers

The Legendary Shack Shakers’ hell-for-leather roadshow has earned quite a name for itself with its unique brand of Southern Gothic and swampy “hillbilly blues” that is all-at-once irreverent, lyrical, dangerous, and fun. Led by their charismatic, rail-thin frontman and blues-harpist JD Wilkes, the Shack Shakers are a four-man wrecking crew from the South whose explosive interpretations of swamp blues, rock n’ roll and hillbilly music have made fans, critics and legions of potential converts into true believers.

Between intermittent hiatuses to work on other projects (including JD’s sideshow banner-style artwork for acts like The Squirrel Nut Zippers and Marty Stuart…plus his two published books The Vine That Ate the South and Barn Dances & Jamborees Across Kentucky), the band is constantly re-mobilizing, much to the excitement of many a Shack Shakers fanatic. Despite Wilkes’ extracurricular projects, the band’s reputation for intense entertainment has stuck with them.

On stage, JD has been compared to the likes of Iggy Pop, David Byrne, and Jerry Lee Lewis. The Nashville Scene named Wilkes “the best frontman in Nashville”, while former Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra has called JD “the last great Rock and Roll frontman.” Guitar virtuoso, Gary Siperko (Pere Ubu, Whiskey Daredevils) intones a variety of strains, from garage blues to gypsy jazz, while the rhythm section rounds out with Preston Corn (The Dirt Daubers) on percussion and Fuller Condon (Two Man Gentlemen Band) thumping the upright bass.

Although not necessarily “legendary” upon being named, the band has grown into its reputation the last several years due to their heavy tour schedule, seven critically acclaimed studio albums, and songs that have been featured on television shows such as HBO’s True Blood and Swamp Loggers. Past tour mates and fans include Reverend Horton Heat, Rancid, The Black Keys, Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, and Hank Williams III. Robert Plant is also a noted Legendary Shack Shakers fan, and picked the band to open for him on his 2005 tour of Europe. Plant named the band’s third album Believe as one of his favorite records of 2005. The list of esteemed admirers goes on to include horror novelist Stephen King, who listed “CB Song” as among his iPod’s Top Five in a 2008 Entertainment Weekly article. Such a wealth of devoted, cult like fans over the years has only added to the mystique that the Legendary Shack Shakers possess, carrying them down the road toward new creative pursuits and riotous tunes.