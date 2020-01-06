VIDEO: Last Year’s Reel

In addition to serving as a visual summary of what we’ve shot and produced over the last year, this 2019 Video Year in Review reel is a short testament to our fun and strange and beautiful city…and the very special people who make it that way.
📸DP + 🖥Editor: Devin Chavanne, 💻Motion Graphics + Post: George Johnson
