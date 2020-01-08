Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Up For Review: Elmwood Crossing Townhomes

Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate have submitted plans for the third component of the Elmwood Crossing project, 20 townhomes on West Utica Street.  The developers have a five-story building underway at Elmwood and Bryant and also have submitted plans to convert the former Hodge Pediatrics building at 125 Hodge Avenue into an EduKids center.  The remodeling and expansion plans for the Hodge Avenue site were tabled after concerns were raised about access and the appropriateness of the design.

On West Utica Street, Essex Homes would build 20 for-sale townhomes.  Eight units will front West Utica and twelve units would be located to the rear facing a mews.  The site is currently a parking lot and two vacant houses.

Each of the town homes will be three stories in height, consistent with the scale of the surrounding neighborhood. The front elevation has been designed with urban rowhouse design cues, including an elevated main entry for guests. The exterior of the town homes will include large window openings and a mixture of high-quality materials such as stone, precast elements and cement board siding. Additionally, a 2-car garage with a private patio space above will be in the rear of each unit.

The Planning Board will review the project at its Monday meeting.

