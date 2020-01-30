Banking on Brunch at 100 Acres

Saturday brunch is still a relatively new concept in Buffalo. There have been a few restaurants that have tried it out; some with success, and others not so much. But there is one restaurant that has managed to pull if off with great success – 100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry.

Last week, my mom and dad reached out to see if I wanted to tag along for lunch on Saturday. After saying “Yes”, I began thinking of places to go. My mom suggested a number of different options, including 100 Acres. I immediately said that I would like to check out their Saturday brunch, since I’m a big fan of brunches in general.

Recently, 100 Acres shifted around some of its dining hours, which means that they have actually turned more to the brunch offering, Saturday and Sunday, and soon starting on Fridays with a “Valentine’s Day premiere”. That means that they are no longer running the standard weekday lunches, but they keep “The Counters” open (M-Thurs: 7 AM-4 PM | F & Sat: 7 AM-9 PM | Sun: 7 AM-5 PM), which is their bakery, breakfast, and coffee/espresso bar. You can also see their bar room hours and dinner dining hours, by clicking here.

I think that this new dining schedule is a good one, because it creates more of a casual “express” dining routine throughout the weekdays, with concentration on their fabulous brunch Friday through Sunday. And yes, they do offer up a fabulous brunch – probably one of the best in Buffalo. Not only is the modernized historic setting (The Richardson-Olmsted Campus) absolutely breathtaking, with plenty of seating options, the food and the service is spot on.

Dining with my mom and dad is always fun, but it can be a bit trying since we all prefer extremely different menu items, especially my dad, who tends to opt for sweet over savory. In the case of the 100 Acres brunch, we were all covered. My dad was beyond happy with his Brioche French toast, even though he did say that it needed an extra sauce cup of syrup. The vegan meal came with culture butter and a side bowl of maple frozen custard (+$3). We were so happy that he never noticed the “vg” next to the menu item on the menu, or he would have been suspicious of the meal.

My mom was completely flustered by the menu, and not simply because she forgot her glasses. She was leaning towards the cheeseburger, playing it safe, until our waitress suggested that she try the Smoked Carrot Hash (sunny eggs, pickled carrots, and carrot hot sauce – “gf “and “vg”). It was completely out of the ordinary and could have gone both ways – amazing or disappointing. Fortunately, she said that it was one of the best meals that she had had dining out in Buffalo in a while. She raved about the pickled carrots, the onions… she kept telling me to try different components, while my dad looked on wondering how anyone could ever eat such a dish.

As for me, my cheeseburger (brioche bun, American cheese, sunny egg, and chili aioli – opted out of the maple bacon for +$3) was outstanding. I would have to say that it ranked right up there with any of the ABV burgers that I have had, which is a sign of greatness. The burger was cooked perfectly (medium rare), the brioche bun was large but melted in my mouth, the cheese was melted properly, and the sunny egg made for a wonderful presentation. The side of crispy potatoes (reggiano and chili aioli – vg) was also a welcome addition to the plate.

One of the best things about brunch at 100 Acres, aside from the food, is the art. After our meal, we decided to wander the Administration Building in search of various installations.

We ended up staying for an additional half hour, exploring the hallways and the different rooms, including The Corridors Gallery at Hotel Henry (see art program). It was the perfect excuse to walk off the meal. Also, for those that want to grab a Bloody Mary, or any other drink, guests are welcome to walk around the building with drinks-in-hand, which is another reason to call brunch at 100 Acres one of the most delicious and captivating in town.

100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry | Corner of Rockwell Rd. & Cleveland Circle | Buffalo, NY 14213 | 716.955.1511 | See all menus