Throughout 2019, BN360, the young professional development and engagement program of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership has shared the lives, experiences, and stories of this year’s BN360 Spotlight Professionals. To end the year, BN360 met with the amazing Kim Brown.

A natural-born leader, Kim serves as the Executive Director of Community Access Services. From her personal life to her professional pursuits, Kim has long been dedicated to giving back to the Buffalo Niagara region through sharing her time and talents in various capacities. Kim is a mom, a mentor, a leader, a volunteer, and most of all, an inspiration to many.

[Q]: Where are you professionally at this moment?

At this moment, and every other, I am learning. Leadership is a moving target and requires constant pursuit of knowledge. I am always working to not only grow in my own role as Executive Director, but to also help my team evolve and grow as well.

[Q]: What led you to a role of leadership and service?

I have always been the “helper.” The person you go to with your life problems or to hash things out. While my professional experience has not always been directly related to service, in hindsight it has been a journey leading me to a leadership position of service. I started with data entry, then was a counselor, then got my first leadership opportunity with the Buffalo Urban League. It was with the Urban League that I really started to understand what it means to be a leader; that there are other ways to motivate and encourage others.

[Q]: What do you see as your best leadership quality.

I think I excel most at being flexible. I think I am very open-minded when it comes at looking at and adopting new ideas and new ways of doing things. I had the opportunity to take the DiSC assessment, and flexibility was identified as a strength for me.

[Q]: What was the most challenging aspect of going into a leadership role from a non-leadership role?

For me, it was navigating and understanding workplace relationships. As a leader, your role within the organization changes, and how people perceive you. You might have had friends at work who you are now responsible for leading. The most important thing is to have integrity in anything you do and to stay true to your morals.

[Q]: How do you create balance between life at work and life outside of work.

Three big things:

Reading, which is my guilty pleasure. I love any and all books, but especially biographies and true stories.

Treat yourself! Every six months I go for a massage to work out any stored tension.

Date Night – my husband and I are big foodies. We love exploring all of the amazing places to eat around town. We go out, we have a good meal, and we talk. We don’t talk about work or our kids or the minute day-to-day stuff, we try to have meaningful conversation focused on our time together.

[Q]: Favorite places to eat?

Such a difficult question. I would say my top three favorites are: JT’s, Tempo, and This Little Pig…but ultimately, I think it really depends what you are in the mood for.

