Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Think Spring with these 8 Planters

0 Comments

Spring is only a few months away, which means green-thumbed Buffalonians will soon be itching to get back into the garden. We hear that shopping locally for garden items alleviates cabin fever, so here’s some planter inspiration to fill the winter void.

1. Terra cotta rim planter. $20 from EQ3 – Burlington ON
2. Perpetual face vase. $115 from Mimo decor – 1251 Hertel Ave
3. Macrame DIY. $30 from Hyatt’s.* – 1941 Elmwood Ave
4. Head vase. Urban Roots – 428 Rhode Island St
5. Artisan crafted ceramic. $70 from RO* – 732 Elmwood Ave
6. Blue-toned Ceramic. $8 from EQ3
7. Hardy hanging planter. $9 from EQ3
8. Concrete coffee cup. $24. Northtown Garden Center – 2121 Sheridan Dr

Did we miss a rad planter? Sound off in the comments.

Terra cotta rim planter. $20 from EQ3 – Burlington ON
. Perpetual face vase. Fabricated Locally. $115 from Mimo decor – 1251 Hertel Ave
Macrame DIY. $30 from Hyatt’s.* – 1941 Elmwood Ave
Head vase. Urban roots – 428 Rhode Island St
Blue-toned Ceramic. $8 from EQ3
5. Local artisan crafted ceramic. $70 from RO* – 732 Elmwood Ave
Hardy hanging planter. $9 from EQ3
Concrete coffee cup. $24. (Picture of item unavailable) Northtown Garden Center – 2121 Sheridan Dr

* May no longer be available for purchase

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Tim Scanlon

Tim Scanlon

Real estate and design nerd. Owner at LandLines. Has a sweet tooth. Fan of succinct bios.

View All Articles by Tim Scanlon
Hide Comments
Show Comments