Think Spring with these 8 Planters

Spring is only a few months away, which means green-thumbed Buffalonians will soon be itching to get back into the garden. We hear that shopping locally for garden items alleviates cabin fever, so here’s some planter inspiration to fill the winter void.
1. Terra cotta rim planter. $20 from EQ3 – Burlington ON
2. Perpetual face vase. $115 from Mimo decor – 1251 Hertel Ave
3. Macrame DIY. $30 from Hyatt’s.* – 1941 Elmwood Ave
4. Head vase. Urban Roots – 428 Rhode Island St
5. Artisan crafted ceramic. $70 from RO* – 732 Elmwood Ave
6. Blue-toned Ceramic. $8 from EQ3
7. Hardy hanging planter. $9 from EQ3
8. Concrete coffee cup. $24. Northtown Garden Center – 2121 Sheridan Dr
Did we miss a rad planter? Sound off in the comments.
* May no longer be available for purchase