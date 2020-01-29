The Good Stuff: Ray Kinz and Bonita

There are some days when we could all use a little good news. Today’s good news is brought to us by Ray Kinz of Ransomville, who walked into the Niagara SPCA shelter and asked which dog had been there the longest. That dog turned out to be a 5-year-old pit bull mix by the name of Bonita. Bonita had been at the shelter for 500 days, which is all Kinz needed to hear before rescuing the pup who had been passed by time and time again.
The selfless and ultra humane act by Kinz inspired the shelter to honor Kinz with the first ever Bonita Award. But that was just the beginning. The pairing of the pup and her new dad went viral, and the two became media darlings overnight, including clips on FOX News, The View, and Good Morning America. Since that time, Kinz and Bonita have been praised, interviewed, and awarded accolades far and wide, not to mention winning the Bonita Award.
“I am honored to receive the award, but really it goes to Bonita,” said Kinz. “She patiently waited for me for 500 days and is an amazing dog. I had no idea when I adopted her so much attention would be created. But I’m extremely happy that it did and millions of people saw just how amazing it is to give an older dog a chance. They see how happy both of us are and hopefully it encourages people to adopt the older pups. The Niagara SPCA took care of her for so long and did an outstanding job. It has been pure joy helping them spread the word about older dogs available for adoption. Bonita has thousands of fans around the world and we will both continue to help the shelter in any way we can.”
Kinz and Bonita will both be honored at the upcoming Mardi Paws ceremony/fundraiser on Tuesday, February 25 (5:30 to 8:30pm) at the Sheraton in Niagara Falls to benefit the homeless animals in Niagara SPCA’s care. Here are the details:
Mardi Paws will feature amazing cocktails, delicious Cajun food, basket raffles, a wine ring toss, music from DJ and Honorary Chairman Pat Proctor, a photo booth and more. Channel 4 WIVB reporter Gabrielle Mediak will also emcee. Tickets are $45 presale, $50 at the door and $350 for a table of 8. Tickets can be purchased at 2100 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls, online at NiagaraSPCAMardiPaws.eventbrite.com or on the Niagara SPCA Facebook – see event page.