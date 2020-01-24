The Future Home of Acme Cabinet Company

It was back in August when we featured the sale’s listing of 1848 Clinton Street in Kaisertown. At the time, we were hopeful that a buyer with some vision would step up to purchase the Christ & Naiderek building, originally built in 1925.
Well, we are happy to report that Sean Wrafter and Keith Szczygiel, Co-Owners of Acme Cabinet Company, have purchased the building, which boasts 3600 square feet of commercial space. Wrafter and Szczygiel state that the plan is to convert the space into a kitchen showroom as well as a design center.
Wrafter and Szczygiel love the vibe in Kaisertown. It reminds them of Brooklyn 15 years ago but with an unmistakable Buffalo feel.
Acme Cabinet Company is currently located in Allentown. Moving forward, Wrafter and Szczygiel will be moving the two-year old business (formerly Wrafterbuilt and Saint Laurence Restoration Co.) to the new Kaisertown location. The business partners will continue to work with local developers, home builders, and home owners, all of which will be able to visit the new showroom in the near future.
While the building is in great shape, Wrafter and Szczygiel will be applying for a Main Street grant, in order to restore the building’s façade to its original historic shape.
Aside from beginning work on the “dream project”, the business partners have also committed to opening an office in Pittsburgh, in order to expand their market. That’s great news for Wrafter and Szczygiel, Buffalo, and especially Kaisertown.
