The BPO Announces Its ’20-21 Concert Season

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has unveiled its 2020-2021 concert season, and it is all about celebrating inspiring figures, past and present—master composers, virtuosic artists, and timeless legends of Broadway, Hollywood and the radio.

Anchored by a sensational season opener with celebrated soprano Renée Fleming, and the return of master trumpeter Chris Botti in time for a sweet Valentine’s Day serenade, the new season, which kicks off in September 2020, is packed with world premieres, classic masterpieces, and unforgettable moments. With the magnificent musicianship of the BPO performed in the acoustic splendor of Kleinhans Music Hall, audiences won’t want to miss a single note.

We asked some of the BPO musicians what they are most excited for in the upcoming 2020-2021 concert season. Here’s what they had to say:

“Keith Lockhart conducting Gershwin’s ‘An American in Paris’ is going to be hot. Gershwin’s ability to synthesize the popular culture of jazz with the symphonic concert hall makes him one of my favorite composers. His music is both timeless and (seemingly!) effortless. Of course, Dvořák was also inspired by spirituals and American culture, and combined it with the folk style of his native land. Ròsza hit it big in Hollywood, and I’m excited to experience something new with Gruenberg’s ‘Jazz Suite for Orchestra.’ This is going to be a great program!”

–Tim Smith, trombone

“I am looking forward to expanding our movie repertoire with ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’ Not only did we thoroughly enjoy Danny Elfman’s Violin Concerto in the fall of the ‘19-20 season, but now we get to perform one of his most memorable soundtracks to my all-time favorite movie!”

–Sheryl Hadeka, French horn

“Tchaikovsky’s First Symphony, ‘Winter Dreams,’ is one of my favorite pieces to play, not only because it is not performed as much as his later symphonies, but for the very poignant oboe solo in the second movement. Written to depict the winter season, nothing fits better for a December concert in Buffalo!”

–Henry Ward, principal oboe

“I am most excited about our upcoming performance entitled ‘The Trumpeter’s Call,’ which includes Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances. I first met and worked with JoAnn Falletta when she conducted at Indiana University when I was a graduate student. The program included Symphonic Dances as the final piece on our February program. I will never forget being struck by what a charismatic conductor she was. I remember thinking she had a huge physical presence on the podium and I was shocked when I stood next to her in person after the concert and saw how tiny she really is! JoAnn is a master at Rachmaninoff and her interpretation is not to be missed.”

–Anna Mattix, English horn

“Berlioz’ ‘Symphonie Fantastique’ is nuts. That’s not hyperbole… it really is nuts! If you need proof that classical music isn’t boring, come see this concert and be surprised!”

–Jonathan Borden, doublebass

Subscriptions to the BPO’s ‘20-21 concert season are now available. Subscribers save substantially on handling fees, receive priority access to special events before they are made available to the general public, and can take advantage of the most flexible ticket exchange program in the region. First-timers can receive a discount of up to 30 percent on Pops and up to 50 percent on Classics subscriptions. Packages range from five concerts to the full series of Pops or Classics. With multiple options available and the ability to customize, there is a subscription option to fit every need.

To subscribe, call (716)885-5000, visit www.bpo.org, or stop by the Kleinhans Box Office between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Single tickets to all BPO events will go on sale in August.

For a full listing of the BPO’s 20-21 concert season, visit www.bpo.org.

This content is part of a sponsored series in partnership with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.