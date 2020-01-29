“The Best Chicken Wings in America.”

There is always a time period, just before the Super Bowl, when media outlets begin to espouse the best chicken wings in the land. Earlier this month, TheDailyMeal.com posted their top 25 wing joints, including Gabriel’s Gate (at #10), Nine-Eleven Tavern (#5), Anchor Bar (#3), and Duff’s Famous (#1). I’m happy to see that the list includes four Buffalo restaurants, because, believe it or not, I have seen lists that don’t even include one single Buffalo restaurant.
Not long ago, Thrillest.com posted its findings on the top 21 chicken wing joints in America. This list included two Buffalo restaurants – The Bar-Bill Tavern and Wingnutz.
As far as both of these lists go – in general – it looks like they covered a number of heavy hitters out there. After reading through the top of the class, I did notice that a number of restaurants are busy experimenting with a wide array of flavors and preparation techniques, including one (Barbacoa in Boise, Idaho) that incorporated a tiny little hibachi grill to personalize the wing experience. If you’re looking for some inspiration when it comes to wings, and you’re thinking about planning a road trip, then you’re going to want to keep these two Best Of lists handy.
As far as I’m concerned, when presented with an outstanding chicken wing, there are two imperatives:
A) Rounds over flats – I’ll never understand people who prefer the flats
B) Super chunky blue cheese, not the runny stuff… and definitely not Ranch!
At the same time, I love going to eat at wing joints with people who love flats (my wife included), because it means that I get to eat all of the rounds.
I am curious if the writers at Thrillest or TheDailyMeal ever made it to The Dalmatia Hotel in Riverside, where my favorite wings reside (lead image).
No matter where you end up watching the Big Game this weekend, may you find yourself sitting in front of a plate of your favorite wings in the land (vegan included) come kickoff.