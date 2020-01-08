The 6th Annual JazzBuffalo Poll is now Open for Voting

Jazz lovers have an opportunity to vote for their favorite acts and musicians, thanks to an ongoing effort by JazzBuffalo to promote the musical art form in Buffalo. As the jazz scene continues to grow locally, with new venues, series, etc., JazzBuffalo is right there to ensure that these efforts are recognized and supported.
“The growth of jazz accessibility in the area continues. Indicative of this growth is the number of nominees in each category. Jazz has sprouted in new areas such as Black Rock and The Chandler Street destination. And, the variety of jazz continues to expand.” – JazzBuffalo
As part of these bolstering efforts, each year JazzBuffalo encourages supporters to vote for their favorite jazz artists, groups, advocates, and venues. Altogether, there are 35 categories featured on the poll, and a plethora of artists to choose from. Then, once the polling is over (the poll will be open until January 19), the 6th Annual JazzBuffalo Poll will be announced on February 19th at the Hotel Henry Jazz Concert Series.
The poll can be taken directly by clicking here.