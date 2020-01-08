Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

The 6th Annual JazzBuffalo Poll is now Open for Voting

0 Comments

Jazz lovers have an opportunity to vote for their favorite acts and musicians, thanks to an ongoing effort by JazzBuffalo to promote the musical art form in Buffalo. As the jazz scene continues to grow locally, with new venues, series, etc., JazzBuffalo is right there to ensure that these efforts are recognized and supported.

“The growth of jazz accessibility in the area continues. Indicative of this growth is the number of nominees in each category. Jazz has sprouted in new areas such as Black Rock and The Chandler Street destination. And, the variety of jazz continues to expand.” – JazzBuffalo

As part of these bolstering efforts, each year JazzBuffalo encourages supporters to vote for their favorite jazz artists, groups, advocates, and venues. Altogether, there are 35 categories featured on the poll, and a plethora of artists to choose from. Then, once the polling is over (the poll will be open until January 19), the 6th Annual JazzBuffalo Poll will be announced on February 19th at the Hotel Henry Jazz Concert Series.

The poll can be taken directly by clicking here.

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments