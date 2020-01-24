Time is running out to purchase tickets to the 2020 Winter Jam that features various high school ensembles from around the region. There is no other event quite like this – Music is Art is the trailblazing organization behind this fabulous effort.
Since the start, Music is Art has set out to create opportunities for young musicians, whether that means promoting instrument drives, or allowing up and coming bands to compete for opportunities to record in studios.
The high school ensembles playing in this year’s jam include:
- Alexander High School
- Charter School for Applied Technologies
- Cheektowaga Central
- Kenmore East High School
- Lockport High School
- Niagara Wheatfield High School
- Starpoint Central
Come out and support Buffalo’s next generation of musical talents!
The 2020 Music is Art Winter Jam
Saturday, January 25, 2020
6:30p Doors, 7:30p Show
General admission $10 advance, $15 day of show
Asbury Hall (Babeville) | 341 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14202