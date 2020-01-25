Valentine’s Day is only a couple of weeks away. That means that it’s time to start thinking about a special night out on the town with your loved one… or loved ones. For those looking for something a little different, we have the Sinners & Spanks Fet Ball 2020. This bi-annual fetish event is highly anticipated by those in the fetish community who are into such sultry activities as domination, drag, burlesque, and any other kink related ways of life.
Bringing you more PAIN, more KINK and more ENTERTAINMENT!
The Sinners & Spanks Fet Ball 2020 is brought to us by Buffalo Fetish Events, which is considered Buffalo’s longest running fetish company. The event, hosted by Lady Zilla (Hell’s Harlots) and Alice Raige, will feature plenty of performances and demonstrations, including appearances by dominatrix Fanny Forte and her sexy servants.
“Buffalo Fetish Events was first started as a small community event in March 2016 and has been doing bi-yearly events ever since, making this our 9th event,” said owner Rachel aka Lady Zilla (Hell’s Harlots Burlesque). “We saw a lack of safe spaces for meet-ups in the fetish community and decided to create something open to anyone looking to explore the kink lifestyle. I was mainly inspired by “Purgatory” (a National traveling company) events that took place at Club Diablo where I worked for many years before it closed its doors. The events include vendor tables selling different fetish apparel and toys, a Shibari (rope tying) station, and a full non-stop 5 hour stage show. The stage show consists of not only burlesque and drag performers who are over the top in fetish attire, it also includes demonstration sets with our trained dominatrix dishing out pain and pleasure to her submissive “Sin-Kittens”, and to the lucky audience members she chooses to join her. I host the night alongside drag queen Alice Raige – we love getting the audience involved in all aspects of the show and encourage attendees to come with an open mind and step out of their comfort zone. Come see for yourself February 14th, doors at 8pm!”
The event will include vendors selling toys, twist ties with Shibari, and music by DJ Vomit. There’s a lot going on with this upcoming fet-soirée, which means that means that you don’t want to miss out and be in the dog house… or do you?
Sinners & Spanks Fet Ball 2020
Friday, February 14, 2020
8 PM – 2 AM
Mohawk Place | 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, New York 14203
Hosted by Buffalo Fetish Events
18+ with proper ID
Doors open at 8pm
Shows throughout the night starting at 9pm to 2am
Lead image: Victoria Jenkins | Photo by Amanda Theriault