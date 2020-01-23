Shoreline Demolition Underway

Norstar Development USA has started demolition the remainder of the Paul Rudolph-designed Shoreline Apartment complex along Niagara Street. Norstar is preparing the site to construct 166 rental units in 18 new buildings and extend Georgia Street west to Seventh Street. The new units will include 70 townhouses and 96 apartments in two three-story buildings at the corner of Niagara and Georgia that will contain a small amount of retail space. A tot-lot is proposed along Seventh Street and parking will be located internal to the site.
Norstar has completed the first phase of the redevelopment project which is located at the corner of Niagara and Carolina streets. That involved the demolition of five Rudolph buildings and the construction of one low‐rise apartment building and seven townhouse structures containing a total of 48 replacement affordable housing units.
Similar to the first phase, the development team is proposing a variety of building types to bring back a residential look and feel to the complex while at the same time maintaining the urban aesthetic. Building size and setbacks mirror the existing neighborhood context through appropriate scale and complementary materials.
As with the first phase, the newly constructed buildings will help to weave the site cohesively into the existing neighborhood fabric. The second phase also proposes the construction of a new public street: the Georgia Street extension. As designed, the new Georgia Street extension will extend Georgia Street from Niagara Street to 7th Street – helping to restore the original grid street pattern of the neighborhood that was eliminated in order to create the superblock on which the original complex was built. There is a parcel located at the south end of the site that has not been earmarked for development.
Drone images by Dave Weitzel