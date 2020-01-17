PUSH Planning Workforce Training Center

People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH Buffalo) is planning a ‘Sustainability Workforce Training Center’ (SWTC) for two mostly vacant parcels on the West Side. The 3,000 square foot building would be constructed on adjacent parcels at 169 Arkansas and 298 Hampshire streets. PUSH is currently seeking proposals from design and construction firms for the project.

The SWTC Project has three components:

• A training center building (3,000ft2),

• A greenhouse (area to be determined), and

• A work yard for property maintenance and training.

From the Request from Qualifications:

The SWTC is intended to receive people who are enrolled or are interested in enrolling in PUSH workforce services (i.e., “the hiring hall”). The SWTC building should be designed to be flexible, open, welcoming, and as comfortable as possible. It will house office spaces (these can be shared open offices with at least one private office or conference room for sensitive conversations) as well as flexible space for workforce trainings. The nature of the trainings will continue to evolve over time as programs shift.

Some trainings are classroom-based and will require clear and effective digital presentations. Some of the trainings are computer-based. Most of the trainings will be hands-on and require the use of demonstration modules (e.g., an air source heat pump on a rolling platform that can be plugged in and worked on and then stored away) and space for project-based building demonstrations (i.e., building a full-sized panelized passive construction wall).

The building itself should serve as an example of a sustainable building with passive house construction, zero net energy with on-site photovoltaics, and smart energy monitoring systems. The mechanical room should also be used as an observable training space (i.e., green technologies, all systems labeled, etc.).

Proposals are due January 31.