Hungry for poetry and spoken word performances? The Burchfield Penney Art Center is opening its doors to poetic artists (readings, slam, spoken word, etc.) via a new open mic series being billed as Poetic Cafe’s Grand Opening and Showcase. This series is a smörgåsbord of delightful prose, free verse, and sonnets unlike anything that you have ever heard, set in a café atmosphere. Organizers will roll out a five-hour menu of entertainment, with a poetry slam slotted in at 8pm. The line-up is as follows:
- 5 PM | Hungry for Haikus: An Open Mic
- 5:30 PM | Meaty Metaphors: An Open Mic
- 6 PM | Open Mic Oranges
- 6:30 PM | Lime Flavored Limericks: An Open Mic
- 7 PM | Fried Features
- 7:30 PM | Spoken Word Spaghetti: An Open Mic
- 8 PM | Slam Supper Poetry Slam
- 9pm | Lyrical Lasagna: A Musical Open Mic
This poetry event is for the poet in all of us. For example, the Crochet Cookie Corner features “… a selection of crochet poetic cookies that come with a blank cookie paper that you can write your own poem or fortune on.” Then there’s the Journal Juice Bar and the Tea Bar:
- The Poetic Café’s Tea Bar will have a selection of tea leaves, herbs, and spices for participants to select for their own personal TakeMeHome tea bag to brew later.
- The Poetic Café’s Journal Juice Bar will have a selection of decorative covers, binders, and papers for participants to select for their own personal TakeMeHome writing journal.
Each of the open mic events is hosted by a celebrated local poet, who will guide the performance.
If your tummy us growling, and you’re hankering for a plateful of spoken word and slam poetry, look no further than Poetic Café to satiate your cravings.
Poetic Café’s Grand Opening and Showcase
Friday, January 10, 2020
5pm to 10pm
Located in The Collections Room at the Burchfield Penney Art Center | 1300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, New York 14222
The Performance Bar is a part of Stay Gold and M&T sponsored Second Fridays at the Burchfield Penney Art Center.
See Facebook event for further details